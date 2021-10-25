Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio asked former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr how can her Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) can help the latter's presidential bid.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Mayor Cristina Garcia-Frasco said: ''To quote Mayor Sara, 'I asked him (BBM) how HNP can help him in his bid for the presidency.'''

Frasco did not say how Marcos replied to Duterte-Carpio's question.

Duterte-Carpio and Marcos met in Cebu on Saturday.

Duterte-Carpio posted pictures of their meeting at Facebook on Saturday, which lasted for two hours and 30 minutes.

But Duterte-Carpio earlier this month denied she is seeking higher political office, saying she filed a certificate of candidacy as Davao City mayor.

Marcos, who is running for the presidency for the first time, has no vice president in his ticket and there was speculation that the younger Duterte would be his running mate. But the Davao mayor quashed this.

Duterte’s travel to Cebu became public hours after she boarded the flight on Friday. There were photos of her wearing a green hoodie with the print SaraAll 2022, and white sneakers.

She later wore a pink dress during the pictorial on Saturday. DMS