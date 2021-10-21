President Rodrigo Duterte announced the return of the world's largest logistics company in the Philippines.

"Good news again FedEx (Federal Express), the largest logistic company in the world, has returned to the country in Clark after leaving Subic for China in 2009," Duterte said in his public address on Tuesday night.

It can be recalled that the United States logistics giant, FedEx was previously operating at the former United States Navy base in Subic Bay before it transferred to its hub at China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

Duterte said that the storage facility constructed by FedEx in Pampanga is capable of handling and storing COVID-19 vaccines.

"FedEx constructed a brand new 17 sqm. world class facility in Clark that features state of the art cold storage facilities capable of shipping and storing sensitive cargo like vaccines," he said. Robina Asido/DMS