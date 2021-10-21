By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his gratitude for the government of Japan and the United States for donating millions of vaccine doses to the Philippines.

"We thank the Japanese government for their donation of close to two million doses of life saving vaccines. Indeed Japan is a friend closer than a brother ready to help in time of need," Duterte said during his taped Talk to The People on Tuesday night.

"Our thanks also to the US for providing more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered through the facility called Covax," he said.

"This is the 7th shipment of vaccines from the US totalling approximately 18 million doses of vaccines," he added.

Duterte said "these vaccine deliveries demonstrate the strength of the US - Philippine alliance."

"The deliveries also demonstrate the wisdom of the Philippines' decision to do its part in contributing to the Covax facility and strengthening each engagement with the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO)," he said.

"The vaccine benefits our country and helps us in being closer to the goal of having a better Christmas," he added.

Duterte said as of Oct. 18 the country has received more than 91.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"We expect this number to reach a total of 104 million doses by the end of October," he said.DMS