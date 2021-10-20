The Department of Health said coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached 4,496 on Tuesday from 6, 943 on Monday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose from 86 on Monday to 211 to bring total fatalities to 40, 972.

Total cases are now 2,731,735, out of which 63, 637 are active cases. Mild cases accounted for 79 percent, followed by 8.97 percent moderate, 4.8 percent severe and 2 percent critical.

There were 9,609 persons who recovered from COVID-19 to bring total recoveries to 2, 627, 126.

The positivity rate fell to 12.4 percent out of 35, 766 tested last October 17.

ICU bed utilization was at 60 percent and 54 percent in the National Capital Region. DMS