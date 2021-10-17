Two suspects nabbed, P1.656 billion of suspected shabu confiscated in Cavite
Police, military and anti-drug agents arrested two suspects in a buy-bust which uncovered P1.656 billion worth of alleged shabu in the parking lot of a restaurant in Dasmarinas, Cavite Saturday.
Wilfredo Blanco and Megan Pedroro were nabbed at 3:30 pm in the restaurant along Aguinaldo Highway. Blanco and Pedroro both came from Montalban, Rizal, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) said in a short report.
Seized from them were 240 kilos of alleged shabu and a Toyota Hi Ace White van. DMS