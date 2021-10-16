Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases remained in the 7,000 range as the Department of Health reported 7, 625 cases on Friday.

Deaths from COVID-19 reached 203 to bring total fatalities to 40, 424.

The positivity rate was at 14.9 percent out of 49, 655 tested. ICU bed utilization reached 66 percent for the entire country and 64 percent for the NCR.

Recoveries amounted to 13, 363, putting total recoveries at 2, 586, 369.

Total cases were 2, 705, 792 out of which 78, 999 are active cases. Mild cases accounted for 80.6 percent of active cases, followed by 7.38 percent moderate, 6.4 percent asymptomatic, 3.9 percent severe and 1.7 percent critical. DMS