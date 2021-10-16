Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday named five senators to her senatorial slate, led by Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Gordon, who led the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee which is investigating alleged corruption on the government's response against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response, is among five incumbent senators in Robredo's lineup.

The others are Senate Majority Leader Migs Zubiri, Senators Risa Hontiveros, Leila de Lima and Joel Villanueva.

Completing the senatorial lineup are former Vice President Jojo Binay, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, law dean Chel Diokno, former congressman Teddy Baguilat and Alex Lacson, a ex-senatorial candidate.

Robredo said one more senatorial candidate will be announced. DMS