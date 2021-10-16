Around 200 million to 300 million workers will be able to return to their jobs after more business establishments reopen starting Saturday when Alert Level Three is imposed over the National Capital Region.

Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ireneo Vizmonte revealed this during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Friday.

"Maybe around 200 to 300 million will be able to return to their homes because of the additional business establishment that will reopen," he said.

"Almost all will be allowed to reopen except to those that are included in the negative list businesses like bars and karaoke and kid amusement. Those are the remaining establishments that are still not allowed to re-open.

Vizmonte said the higher percent of the businesses will reopen under the Alert Level 3 and this includes the cinema or movie houses

He emphasized the important guidelines reopening of cinemas or movie houses.

"Aside from distancing, there should also be an air exchange or ventilation because we know that the cinemas are closed areas. That is why air exchange and ventilation (are) important," said Vizmonte.

"Wearing a face mask should also be observed. It cannot be removed so eating is prohibited. We still cannot enjoy our popcorn and we should continue wearing and should not remove face masks while inside the cinemas," he added. Robina Asido/DMS