The Department of Health (DOH) reported 7, 835 COVID-19 cases Thursday from Wednesday's 7, 181.

Deaths from COVID-19 reached 154, the third day that it surpassed 100. This brought total fatalities to 40, 221.

Recoveries reached 5, 317 to bring the total to 2, 573, 161.

There were 2,698, 232 cases out of which 84, 850 are active. Mild cases accounted 77.2 percent of active cases, followed by 10.6 percent asymptomatic, 7.01 percent moderate, 3.6 percent severe and 1.5 percent critical.

ICU beds were 65 percent full in the country while it was 61 percent in the NCR. But ward beds were 47 percent occupied in the NCR, with 51 percent in the country.

The positivity rate went down to 14 percent out of 51, 358 tested on October 12. It was 14.2 percent on Wednesday out of 40, 323. DMS