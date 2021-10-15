The guidelines for use of face shields were signed on September 23, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said Thursday.

"The guidelines were already released dated September 23, 2021. The joint memorandum circular states that wearing of face shield is only needed in three C's (close, crowded and contact)," Roque said during his briefing.

Roque said the three Cs setting includes indoor activities, especially with crowding or if there is high risk of exposure.

"This may include activities in commercial establishments, public transport among others. Indoor and outdoor dine-in, except during actual eating of meals, indoor or outdoor gathering or crowded settings especially if the one meter physical distance is not possible,'' he said.

"It will include indoor and outdoor commercial establishments, food establishments, malls, public market, transport terminal and PUB stops. Indoor and outdoor activities that promote close contact such as personal care services among others, other activities not specified that follow the 3 C's framework...," he added.

Roque said the memorandum circular was signed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and others. Robina Asido/DMS