Deaths due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Maring'' reached 30 with three people injured and 14 missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

It said 19 fatalities were confirmed by government while 111 others are still subject for validation.

Fourteen died due to landslide and flashflood in Ilocos Sur.

One was electrocuted in Pangasinan, two drowned in Cagayan, four from Palawan and nine due to landslides in Benguet. The injured were from a landslide in Benguet.

Among missing persons, five were in Palawan, one in Ilocos Norte, one in Pangasinan, three in ilocos Sur, one in Benguet and three in La Union.

As of 8 am Thursday, the number of affected population reached to 50,040 families or 194,677 individuals, of which 1,775 families or 7,370 people were being served inside the 124 evacuation centers.

The damaged homes also reached to a total of 325, with 236 houses that are partially damage and 89 others were destroyed.

NDRRMC recorded P1,090,830,058.67 worth of damage to agriculture in Ilocos Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Cordillera Autonomous Region while infrastructure damage was estimated at P426,550 in infrastructure. Robina Asido/DMS