More business establishments, including recreational venues, will be allowed to reopen when the National Capital Region (NCR) will be under Alert Level 3 starting Saturday.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said under Alert Level 3 the intrazonal or interzonal travel is allowed "subject to reasonable restriction based on the age and comorbidities as may be determined by the accepting LGUs."

"The general rule is 30 percent indoor venue but that is only for the fully vaccinated individuals and 50 percent outdoor venue for whether or not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated. The 30 percent rule also includes the MICE or the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions; the social events for venues for parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, etc." Roque said in a briefing on Thursday.

"The visitors or tourist attractions like libraries, archives, museums, galleries, exhibits, parks, plazas, public gardens, scenic viewpoints or overlooks, amusement parks or theme parks; recreational venues like internet cafés, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, skating rinks, archery halls, swimming pools at similar venue; cinemas and movies houses, are allowed to open with 30 percent capacity for vaccinated," he added.

Roque said entrance or qualifying examinations of different government agencies and other tests and examinations approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force are also allowed.

He said also allowed under 30 percent of the indoor venue for the fully vaccinated and 50 percent for outdoor are in person religious gatherings, including necrological service, wakes, inurnment, funerals for those who died other than COVID-19 and the cremains of COVID-19 deceased.

"The dine-in service now can accommodate 30 percent for fully vaccinated, 50% for outdoor; the personal care establishment, barber shops, hair spas, hair salons, nail salons, aesthetic, cosmetic services procedures, make-up services, salons, spa, reflexology and other similar procedure; gyms and fitness studios will continue to operate; the film, music, TV productions subject to the guidelines issued by the DTI, DOLE and DOH," he added."

However, those that are not allowed under Alert Level 3 are face to face or in person classes for basic education; contact sports except those that are conducted in bubble-type setup.

Also not allowed are, fairs and amusement industries, playgrounds, playrooms, kiddie rides, venues with live voice or wind instrument performance and audiences, karaoke, clubs, concert halls and theater.

Roque said casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and other betting stations and other gaming establishments, except when authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President and the gathering in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household will also not be allowed. Robina Asido/DMS