President Rodrigo Duterte Wednesday named Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Mercado takes over from Mark Villar, who resigned to run for the Senate in the 2022 elections.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque added that Romando Artes was named general manager of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

"We are confident that Secretary Mercado and General Manager Artes will continue to oversee the completion of their department’s programs and projects in the remaining months of the current government," Roque said.

Artes, who was MMDA’s assistant general manager for finance and Administration replaced Jojo Garcia, who resigned to run as congressman for the third district of Rizal province. Robina Asido/DMS