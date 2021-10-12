Severe Tropical Storm ''Maring'' moves westward as it nears Babuyan Islands, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Monday.

In its 4 pm bulletin, ''Maring'' was located 105 kilometers east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 120 kilometers east-southeast of Calayan, Cagayan.

It had winds of up to 95 km/h and gusts of up to 115 km/h as it moved west at 20 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two is over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig,

Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and

Ilocos Sur.

“Maring” will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes, northern portion of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Mountain Province, and Benguet, said Pagasa.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the rest of mainland Cagayan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley, it added.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One is over the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, and Calaguas Islands. DMS