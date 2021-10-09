Maria Ressa, chief executive officer of online news agency Rappler, and Russian Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

In its website, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said '' it has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

''Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines'', the committee said.

''Muratov has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions,'' it added. DMS