On the last day of filing certificate of candidacy as a national candidate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said she is only seeking a third and last term as her city's chief executive.

In her Facebook page Friday, Duterte-Carpio said :''I am presenting myself to the Dabawenyos as mayor for the third and last time in my life as a politician.''

''I call on everyone to work together for an honest, orderly and credible elections in May 2022,'' said Duterte-Carpio.

Hundreds of people wearing green shirts flocked near a hotel tent that serves as the Commission on Elections' registration for candidates seeking national positions Friday morning.

Crying ''File, Sara, File!'', people were kept at a distance by police from the hotel tent.

Duterte-Carpio, who leads the Pulse Asia presidential survey, had been insisting since the period of filing of certificate of candidacy that she is set on running only for Davao City mayor.

Her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, dropped out of the race for the vice presidency on October 2. DMS