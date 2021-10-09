Vice President Leni Robredo said she is ''surprised'' by the eruption pink-colored signs and posts on social media on the day she filed her certificate of candidacy for president.

''We were surprised in the sense that it was so overwhelming,'' said Robredo in a virtual press conference on Friday. ''It was like a pink revolution.''

''We did not realize that these were that many,'' added Robredo of the explosion of pink in social media. Pink is the campaign color of Robredo.

Robredo is seeking the presidency as an independent candidate. Her running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan, heads the Liberal Party.

Pangilinan is up against Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who is married to the aunt of his wife, singer Sharon Cuneta.

Asked about her chances after getting only eight percent in the latest Pulse Asia rating, Robredo said: ''I am used to struggles.''

She pointed out she decided to run for vice president at the last moment in 2016 and was on the bottom of the survey ladder.

''I believe in the power of the long game,'' she said.

Robredo said she thought about running for the presidency late last week when talks to unify the opposition did not prosper.

She overcame the opposition of her daughters whom she added endured nearly five years of being criticized publicly.

In the end, she added, what drove her was ''the realization that it is the right thing to do.'' Robredo added that it is ''difficult if your objectives are not aligned,'' referring to unifying the opposition.

Robredo said the campaign will be different as there will be no big rallies, no gatherings. ''We are waiting for the Comelec guidelines,'' she said. DMS