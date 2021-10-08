Vice President Leni Robredo filed her certificate of candidacy for president as an independent candidate in the 2022 national elections on Thursday before the Commission on Elections (Comelec)

Robredo, with her two daughters and her lawyer Romy Makalintal, appeared at hotel tent which serves the Comelec's registration area for candidates seeking national positions past 3 pm.

She did not speak to reporters.

Early Thursday morning, Robredo said he will run for the presidency.

''Six years ago, I accepted the challenge to run for vice president. Now, we are bracing for a bigger battle,'' said Robredo on Facebook Live.

''I vow today that I will give my all, not only for the elections, but also in my remaining days, to fight for the Philippines that we dream,'' added Robredo.

Robredo is running sixth in the latest Pulse Asia survey with eight percent. Topping the poll is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, with 20 percent.

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who lost the 2016 vice presidential race to Robredo, is second with 15 followed by Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso, with 13 percent and Senator Manny Pacquiao with 12 percent.

Marcos, Domagoso, Pacquiao and Lacson have filed their certificates of candidacy for president.

Robredo defeated Marcos for vice president in 2016.

Last Saturday, Duterte-Carpio sought a third and final term as mayor of Davao City but her supporters are calling for her to change her mind and run for president.

Robredo, wife of the late Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Jessie Robredo, ended months of speculation if she will run for the presidency.

''My mind is made up. We have to free ourselves from this situation. I will fight, we will fight," said Robredo.

Robredo pushed for a nation which is led by a government that puts the welfare of Filipinos as a top priority and '' where plans for education, transportation, food, health, and justice are implemented.'' DMS