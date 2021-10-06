The Department of Justice (DOJ) will turnover 51 cases related to anti-illegal drug operations of the Philippine National Police to the National Bureau of Investigation for further case build-up.

"The case folders turn-over by the Philippine National Police through its Internal Affair Service to the DOJ. These are 51 out of 52 cases which are being investigated by the IAS of PNP, Internal Affair Service, these are the incidents where the anti-illegal drug operations resulted in the deaths (of certain individuals)," Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Tuesday.

"Right now, we have already completed the review, and we will turn this to the NBI for further case build-up or for further investigation," he added.

Sugay revealed that their review shows police protocols were not followed in most of the cases.

"Based on our recommendation most of the cases really need to be looked at carefully because it looks like there are processes which we called as police protocols that were not followed," he said.

Sugay said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered further investigation after the DOJ submitted the result of their review to the Office of the President.

"That is the directive to us, because the result of our review of this case folders were already submitted to the office of the president and after we submit this report, our recommendations, he gives directives to continue the investigation," he said.

Sugay said police personnel who will be found guilty will also face criminal and administrative liabilities. Robina Asido/DMS