Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell below 10,000 on Tuesday for the first time since August even as seven laboratories did not give data to the COVID Document Repository System.

However, no deaths were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) due to technical issues with COVIDKaya.

The DOH reported 9,055 cases, down from Monday's 10, 748.

Total cases reached 2,613, 070 out of which 103, 077 are active. Mild cases accounted for 78.8 percent of active cases followed by 11.4 percent asymptomatic, 5.65 percent moderate, 2.9 percent severe and 1.2 percent critical.

ICU bed utilization remained at 72 percent for the National Capital Region and the Philippines but ward beds use was at 62 percent for the Philippines and 59 percent for the NCR.

A total of 12, 134 persons recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 2, 471, 165. DMS