President Rodrigo Duterte assures the public that his administration will carry out its commitment "to pursue a more comfortable life for every Filipino through safe and reliable infrastructure that will improve mobility and productivity" until the end of his term.

"Let me also assure you that no Filipino will be left behind as we steadfastly and collectively work towards a stronger and more progressive nation. Let me assure you of this commitment until the end of my term," Duterte said in his speech in the inauguration of the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) to Ortigas Center Road Link Project in Taguig City on Thursday afternoon.

"With less than a year left in my term, we cannot afford to waste time and resources as we fulfill our promise of better and more responsive public works across the country," he added.

Duterte congratulated the Department of Public Works and Highways and its partners for the completion of this project.

"Your hard work and dedication to realize our vision of a strongly connected nation are truly noteworthy," he said.

"This project marks another milestone in the government’s Build, Build, Build Program and is vital in fully achieving a safe, time-efficient, and dignified travel among motorists in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas," he added.

Duterte said the major new link road "will help ease traffic congestion along the major thoroughfares of Metro Manila."

"It will improve the movement of people and goods, especially between the Ortigas and BGC business centers as travel time is expected to be reduced from an hour to a mere 12 minutes," he said.

"We welcome this infrastructure development at a time when we are gradually recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and safely revitalizing economic activities. Indeed, this achievement will provide substantial and long-lasting benefits to various businesses, motorists, and ordinary Filipino," he added. Robina Asido/DMS