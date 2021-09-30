The Palace welcomed the Commission on Elections ( Comelec) extension of the voters registration for the 2022 national election and encourages all eligible voters "not to resort to last-minute registration".

"The resolution of the Commission on Election (Comelec) to extend voter registration for the 2022 elections is a positive development in light of the extraordinary circumstances brought by the COVID-19 pandemic," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said on Wednesday.

"Having said this, and now that ample time is given, we call on all eligible voters, especially the youth, to register early, and not resort to last-minute registration, while adhering to minimum public health standards," he said.

"Let us all exercise our right of suffrage," he added.

The Commission on Election (Comelec) said the extension of voters registration starts on Oct. 11 to 30 after filing of the certificate of candidacy from October 1 to 8. Robina Asido/DMS