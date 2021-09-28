An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck at 23 kilometers east of Looc, Occidental Mindoro at 1:12 am Monday, with residents in some cities at the National Capital Region roused from sleep.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its bulletin it is expecting damage and aftershocks.

Intensity V was felt in Tagaytay City and Amadeo, Cavite. Intensity IV was experienced in Malolos and Obando, Bulacan; Manila, Marikina, Las Pinas, San Juan, San Mateo, Rizal; General Trias and Tanza, Cavite.

Intensity III was reported in Quezon City, Pasig, Makati, Antipolo, Rizal; and Valenzuela.

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija experienced Intensity II. DMS