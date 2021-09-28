Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar appointed a new PNP Academy director following the alleged hazing incident which resulted in the death of Cadet Third Class George Karl Magsayo.

"As part of the review of rules and regulations and academic policies and aggressive reforms I ordered for the Academy, I already approved the designation of Police Major General Alex Sampaga as the new director, PNPA effective 29 September 2021," Eleazar said on Monday.

" As a PNPA alumnus himself, I expect PMGen Sampaga to bring in innovative ideas and fresh perspective that would effectively implement the necessary adjustments in further improving the institution for each cadet to live up to its core values of Justice, Integrity, and Service," he added.

Police Major General Rhoderick Armamento will take over the position of Sampaga as the director of the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM).

Eleazar said "a criminal case will be filed against Cadet 2nd Class Steven Ceasar Maingat today in connection with the death of Cadet 3rd Class Magsayo."

"This is separate from the administrative cases that would be filed against him which I assure to be the grounds for his dismissal from the Academy," he said.

"Let this serve as a stern warning to all the PNPA cadets that the PNP leadership will never tolerate this misbehavior and serious breach of discipline and moral values. To the PNPA cadets, the Filipino people expect so much from you as their scholars and future protectors. Do not fail them again," he added. Robina Asido/DMS