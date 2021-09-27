Nine fishermen went missing after their vessel sank off the waters of the Visayas region on Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Saturday.

Based on an initial report, fishing vessel St. Peter the Fishermen II with 31 fishermen on board sank between the vicinity waters off Tanguingui Island in Northern Cebu and Gigantes Island in Iloilo at around 1 am.

The PCG said the vessel, skippered by Captain Frankie Chavez and owned by Tristar Fishing Corp., sank due to strong winds and big waves.

The crew of fishing vessel Old Man and the Sea, the sister vessel of FV St. Peter the Fishermen II, rescued 22 of the 31 fishermen and arrived at Cadiz City Commercial Port in Barangay Bangkerohan ,Negros Occidental to get medical assistance.

"Medical personnel of Cadiz City Health Office conducted physical examinations and provided medical treatments to the survivors. After confirming that they were all in good physical condition, the city government arranged their transportation to their respective residences," PCG said.

PCG Western Visayas deployed BRP Nueva Vizcaya and PCG-manned Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel MCS-3010 as well as a PCG Airbus helicopter to conduct search and rescue operations for the nine missing fishermen.

The missing were identified as Chavez from Toboso, Negros Occidental; Sonar Operator Norberto Parlotzo from Bantayan Island, Cebu; Steersman Renante Forsuelo; Steersman Victor Calvo; Third Engineer Manuel Auditor; Piscador Rommel Engle; Cook Julian Dungog all from Cadiz City, Negros Occidental; Chief Engineer Herminio Ronamo from Estancia, Iloilo; and Piscador Julit Salvo from Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental.

PCG spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo said the Coast Guard is checking from the survivors the possibility the missing fishermen were trapped inside the sunken vessel. Robina Asido/DMS