The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Thursday placed Abra, Baguio City and Bohol under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

Abra and Baguio City were under GCQ while Bohol was under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Ilocos Norte, on the other hand, shall be de-escalated from Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) to GCQ.

These new risk-level classifications shall take effect starting September 24 until September 30.

For the duration of GCQ with heightened restrictions in Abra, Baguio City and Bohol, indoor dine-in services may operate at 20 percent venue or seating capacity while al-fresco or outdoor dine-in services at 50 percent venue or seating capacity.

Beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas may operate up to 30 percent venue or seating capacity.

Outdoor tourist attractions, on the other hand, shall be allowed at 30 percent venue capacity with strict adherence to minimum public health standards.

Business establishments with Safety Seal Certifications shall be allowed to operate at an additional 10 percent points beyond the prescribed on-site capacity or venue and seating capacity, whichever is applicable.

However, meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions events and social events in venue establishments shall not be allowed.

Also not allowed to operate are indoor sports courts and venues and indoor tourist attractions.

In the case of specialized markets of the Department of Tourism (DOT), such as staycations without age restrictions, they shall be allowed at such capacities, protocols and restrictions, as may be imposed by the DOT.

Religious gatherings shall be allowed up to 10 percent of the venue capacity. The local government unit (LGU) may increase this allowable venue capacity to 30 percent.

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 and for the cremains of the COVID-19 deceased shall be allowed but limited to immediate family members.

Meanwhile, interzonal travel shall be allowed subject to restrictions of the local government unit of destination. Point-to-point travel to areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed without age restrictions subject to an RT-PCR test-before-travel requirement for those below 18 years old and above 65, and other protocols and restrictions as may be imposed by the DOT and the LGU of destination. PCOO