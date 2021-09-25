The reproduction number of COVID-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) went down to 0.97 on Friday from 0.88, OCTA Research said.

In his Twitter account, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said 13 local government units had reproduction number of less than 1.

All 17 local government units have negative one-week growth rate, added David.

LGUs with less than one reproduction number are Navotas, 0.57; Malabon, 0.73; Pateros, 0.75; Caloocan and Muntinlupa, 0.85; Las Pinas, 0.91; Paranaque, 0.94; Manila and Valenzuela, 0.95; Pasay, 0.96; Taguig 0.97 and Pasig and Makati, 0.98.

One-week growth rate in new cases went down by 22 percent to 4,480.

This came as cases in the National Capital Region where Alert Level 4 and granular lockdown have been imposed on a pilot basis until Sept 30.

''It (lower numbers) can be credited in part to the lockdown and citizens doing their part,'' said David in a message to Daily Manila Shimbun.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing urged people to continue following health protocols despite improving numbers, dzBB said. DMS