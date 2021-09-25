Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong''Marcos Jr was nominated by the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan to run for the presidency in the 2022 national election in its convention in Binangonan, Rizal.

In an online convention on Friday, KBL said in a resolution '' during the conduct of the National Assembly, former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Romualdez Marcos Jr was highly nominated as the Party's official candidate for President and was unanimously approved by the officers and members of the KBL.''

It also conveyed to Marcos ''this resolution of endorsement and nomination for his acceptance and consideration''.

Marcos, who lost the vice presidential race to Leni Robredo in 2016, has not said if he is accepting the nomination. DMS