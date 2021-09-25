Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the decrease in the net satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte is not "alarming and it is still very good by any standards."Based on the recent survey released by the Social Weather Station (SWS), Duterte's net satisfaction rating based on the June survey dropped to 61 percent from 79 percent in November 2020.

Roque stressed that no president can maintain his or her trust and satisfaction rating as election period approaches.

"When the election is coming, the candidates are looking for ways on how to reduce the rating of the administration because if not, they will not have a chance to win," he said.

"This slight decrease is not fast... I think we have a three percent margin for error, the more or less seven points reduction on the rating of the president alarming and it is still very good by any standards," he added.

In a statement issued on Friday, Roque said the "Palace welcomes the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, showing President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's net satisfaction rating of +62, conducted in June 2021, or the start of his last year in office."

"We consider this high satisfaction rating unprecedented as comparable data from previous Presidents indicate this is the highest net satisfaction rating of the beginning of a Chief Executive’s final year in office," he said.

Roque said during their term President Corazon Aquino got a rating of +24 in April 1991; President Fidel Ramos got +49 in June 1997; while President Joseph Estrada, was not able to finish his term; President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo got -31 in June 2009; and President Benigno Aquino got +30 in June 2015.

"Rest assured that President Duterte will continue to exercise decisive and compassionate leadership until the remainder of his term to serve and protect the interest and welfare of all Filipinos," he added. Robina Asido/DMS