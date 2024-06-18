Japan destroyer joins MMCA in South China Sea

Another destroyer from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s (JMSDF) joined the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) in the South China Sea on Sunday.

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines said Monday the quadrilateral exercises were joined by JS Kirisame and its counterparts from the Philippine Navy, US Navy, and the Royal Canadian Navy.

It noted that during the drill the participating forces "affirmed their commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo- Pacific."

"Japan is committed to strengthening its partnerships with like-minded countries in upholding freedom of navigation and rule of law," it stated.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said it is the second MMCA that was participated by the Japanese this year.

The first quadrilateral exercises Japan took part in the South China Sea was held last April with the United States, Australia and Philippine navies. Robina Asido/DMS