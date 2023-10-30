Comelec disqualifies around 100 candidates for BSKE elections

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia said the Comelec has disqualified around 100 candidates for the Barangay and Sangguiang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) , most of which were barangay official candidates while 30 percent were SK candidates.

“We were able to file more or less 100 disqualification cases. We included the candidates whose cases weren’t resolved in the suspension of the order that we issued,” Garcia said

The poll body previously issued a memorandum approving the suspension proclamation of candidates who have pending disqualification charges.

The elections, first to be held since 2018, will be held on Monday. Voting centers will open starting 7 am to 3 pm. The counting of votes will be done manually.

The Philippine National Police has declared full alert for the elections, where at around eight persons were killed in the runup to the polls. Jaspearl Tan/DMS