Coast Guard still looking for four personnel in Cagayan

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday that search and rescue operations are still ongoing for four Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel who were reported missing as they tried to rescue passengers of a tugboat on July 26.

The tugboat was found on July 28, with its seven passengers safe, in the waters off Camiguin Island, Calayan, Cagayan, the PCG said.

In an interview with dzBB, OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said two teams were deployed to rescue crew members of the tugboat Iroquois on Wednesday, but one of the four-member teams was reported missing.

“There was a mix-up because what really happened on Wednesday was that a civilian tugboat (with) seven crew members asked for help. The Coast Guard mobilized two teams. One used a rubber boat while the other used an aluminum boat. They had four personnel each that went on a rescue operation at the height of (Typhoon “Egay”),” Nepomuceno said.

“The rescuers on the rubber boat survived but the aluminum boat capsized...but the crew boarding the tugboat that was found in Camiguin Island are safe now,” he added.

“We are not yet giving up. We are still searching for the Coast Guards. I hope they are safe and can still be found,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PCG said the crew onboard the tugboat were safe, including one who had suffered a heart attack.

“All seven crew remained onboard as of July 29,” PCG Communications Officer Joy Gumatay told reporters on Viber.

“Per the report of PCG station Cagayan, all of the crew including the one who had a heart attack are in stable condition. There is no need for medical evacuation," she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS