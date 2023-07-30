14 dead, damage to agriculture, infra surpass P1 billion from ''Egay'': NDRRMC

Total damage to agriculture and infrastructure surpassed two billion pesos as the death toll due to Typhoon ''Egay'' reached 14, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Saturday

In its report, the NDRRMC noted that six fatalities were confirmed dead while eight deaths were still for validation.

It said 13 were injured in Ilocos, Calabarzon, Western Visayas and Davao Regions and 20 were missing in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

In a news forum in Quezon City, NDRRMC spokesman Edgar Posadas noted that the "damages and losses to agriculture and fisheries, has reached to nearly a billion (pesos)".

The Department of Agriculture, in its latest report, reached P1.36 billion. Posadas said " damage to infrastructure in Regions I, Mimaropa, V, VI, XI, XII and BARMM has reached to P1.191 billion''.

He said other damage recorded includes government facilities, vehicles, educational materials, electronics, and furniture amounting to P9.971 million.

"The damages to houses, as of now we have 9,429 damaged houses, 351 totally (damaged) and 9,078 are partially (damaged) in Regions CAR, I, II, III, Calabarzon, V, VI, X, XI, XII and BARMM," he added.

The number of affected populations also increased to 172,293 families or 608,979 individuals. Of which 3,288 families or 11,043 persons were being served inside the 241 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also reported that 89 affected roads sections and three bridges are not passable while 102 cities and municipalities are still experiencing power interruption as of Saturday. Robina Asido/DMS