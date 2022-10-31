BARMM, other areas declare state of calamity

Following the effects of Several Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' in the country, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao declares the entire region under a state of calamity.

The province of Albay and the municipality of Pigcawayan, Cotabato also declared their areas of responsibility under a state of calamity.

It can be recalled that BARMM experienced widespread flooding, flashflood, and landslides during the onslaught of ''Paeng'' in the early morning of Friday, October 28.

Prior to the entry of the tropical cyclone, the region has experienced intermittent heavy rainfall since October 24.

Albay and Pigcawayan experienced flooding in their barangays. Office of Civil Defense