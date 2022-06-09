Some families affected by Bulusan eruption return to their homes: officials

Some families affected by the recent phraetic eruption of Bulusan Volcano returned to their homes, the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office announced on Wednesday.

It made the announcement on their official Facebook account that the 104 families of Barangay Puting Sapa, Juban have returned to their homes.

The evacuees were assisted by the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Juban Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

"The DSWD and other volunteer groups provided food packs and water before they went back to their houses," it stated.

Although the residents were allowed to return to their houses, the local government advised them to wear face masks to prevent respiratory illnesses.

National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad said Monday Bulusan's ashfall affected 13,920 people in the municipality of Irosin and Juban of which, 216 were evacuated from Barangay Puting Sapa. Robina Asido/DMS