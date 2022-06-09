「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,930
$100=P5,255

6月9日のまにら新聞から

Some families affected by Bulusan eruption return to their homes: officials

［ 1017字｜2022.6.9｜経済 (economy) ］

Some families affected by the recent phraetic eruption of Bulusan Volcano returned to their homes, the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office announced on Wednesday.

It made the announcement on their official Facebook account that the 104 families of Barangay Puting Sapa, Juban have returned to their homes.

The evacuees were assisted by the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Juban Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

"The DSWD and other volunteer groups provided food packs and water before they went back to their houses," it stated.

Although the residents were allowed to return to their houses, the local government advised them to wear face masks to prevent respiratory illnesses.

National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad said Monday Bulusan's ashfall affected 13,920 people in the municipality of Irosin and Juban of which, 216 were evacuated from Barangay Puting Sapa. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2022年6月9日 次の記事2022年6月9日

経済 (economy)

一覧を見る