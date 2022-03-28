''Bongbong'' gives glimpse of leadership style in presidential debate

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. gave a sample of his leadership style during Saturday night's SMNI presidential debate.

''I am essentially an optimist... and the reason is when we talk about the country...our biggest asset is the Filipino people. I have traveled all over the world and I have not met better people than Filipinos,'' said Marcos.

The son of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr added that he tends to be ''conservative'' in national issues.

''When it comes to national issues, I tend to be conservative because a mistake will cause so much suffering to so many people,'' said Marcos.

''In other words you have to be very careful with the decisions you make and it is not something that that do you off-hand (snapping fingers for emphasis),'' said Marcos. ''You think about it very hard. You talk to as many people as you can and you make absolutely certain you have done everything that you can possibly do to make whatever you plan is to make it work.'' DMS