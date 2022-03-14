''We are afraid of the curse of early lead'': Imee

Although pleasantly surprised with the big lead of her brother, Ferdinand ''Bongbong''Marcos Jr. the presidential surveys, Senator Imee Marcos said the family is afraid of the ''curse of the early lead''.

''I am surprised with what has happened. We have been used to being the villain. Our father told us to campaign as if we are running scared,'' said Marcos in an interview over dwIZ on Saturday.

''Most of all, we are afraid of the curse of the early lead,'' she said.

The January 2022 Pulse Asia survey, released on February 13, saw Marcos with 60 percent over Vice President Leni Robredo's 16.

Imee said in previous elections, some candidates took the early lead but did not win the presidency.

''Only Erap( Joseph Estrada) had the early lead and continued on to win (the presidency),'' said Marcos.

She said Vice President Jojo Binay and Senator Grace Poe led but Rodrigo Duterte won in the 2016 presidential election. She added that Senator Manny Villar took the early lead in the 2010 polls but it was Senator Benigno Aquino III who became president.

In the vice presidential race of 2016, ''Bongbong'' Marcos led then Congresswoman Robredo but it was Robredo who prevailed.