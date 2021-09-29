President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to ask the Commission on Audit (COA) to act on the reported disallowance in Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) during the leadership of Senator Richard Gordon.

"I am now asking the Solicitor General to formally ask COA to act on the disallowance and remind them of their constitutional duty to collect the P140 million as stated in the demand letter of SBMA Chairperson and Administrator (Wilma) Eisma dated August of this year, which was sent via registered mail," Duterte said during his taped Talk To The People on Monday night.

"This has been duly sustained by the Supreme Court as final and executory," he added.

Duterte also called on Gordon to answer him, as he asked where the senator used the funds.

"Mr. Gordon, you are appearing all white because you have painted everybody black there. So you appear to be white. What now? Please answer me. What happened to your case? You did not pay for it," he said.

"It’s a malversed money. It's the people's money that you have used. So where is the money or what happened to the money? Did you give it as a gift or you used it for your campaign ?" he added.

In his previous public address, Duterte threatened to file charges against Senator Richard Gordon for alleged malversation of P86 million when he was the chairperson of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA). Robina Asido/DMS