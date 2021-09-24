President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to file charges against Senator Richard Gordon for alleged malversation of P86 million when he was the chairperson of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

In his Talk to the People aired on Wednesday night, Duterte said the Commission on Audit (COA) issued a notice of disallowance of P140 million to SBMA when it was under the leadership of Gordon.

"I would like to inquire from the Ombudsman if there is a case filed against you because everything was disallowed and the money was not returned. The money was not used in the right way. It reduces into something like your personal liability, so why did you not yet pay this?," he said.

"Kindly settle, or not, I will personally see to it that a case will be filed against you. It's malversation. The crime is malversation. It means you spent it, you pocketed the funds," he added.

Duterte also asked COA why there is no case filed and also asked the Ombudsman to conduct an inquiry.

"To COA, have you recommended charges because until now this disallowed money is not yet paid by this Senator? You should start filing cases against these people. It happened a long time ago, the disallowance was in November 2016, why is there no case filed until now?," he said.

"Respectfully endorsed to the Office of the Ombudsman against the --- in the result of the audit conducted --- for your appropriate action. The Ombudsman should investigate this," he added.

Duterte said Gordon should choose between being a senator or chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.

“You are a dual personality which is banned or prohibited by law…That is not allowed. Let go of it because, I will insist that you give up one because you cannot be both," he said.

Duterte continued to attack Gordon who is the chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee that is conducting inquiry on the government purchases of supplies for Covid-19 response. Robina Asido/DMS