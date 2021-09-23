anila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno '' Domagoso said the "pathetic condition" of the country as shown by the poor COVID-19 response performance of the current administration prompted him to run for the 2022 election.

"My decision (to run for presidency) was not driven by high ambition, but the pathetic condition of our country," Domagoso said as he formally announced his candidacy in a ceremony in Baseco on Wednesday.

Domagoso said "instead of flattening the curve" of COVID-19 cases in the country, the government response has "flattened our economy".

"Other countries applied best practices, conducted field trials of scientific solutions. We on the other hand have used our people as guinea pigs in the longest and strictest experiment of unli quarantines," he said.

"We are under quarantine for 557 days. Yet, many people continue flatlining in hospitals without beds, without doctors, without medicine,and sad even without oxygen," he added.

Domagoso also criticized the Department of Health for its alleged failure to properly use the government funds for COVID-19 response.

"I am sad because of the situation of public health in our country. We may understand if the DOH does not really have money, but the funds to fight Covid were parked," he said.

Domagoso said delay in procurement of ventilators and medicines and other medical equipment needed for COVID-19 response as well as the delay on the payment of the "P136 daily active duty hazard allowance of frontliners."

He also stressed that because of the closure of schools for almost two year, "it is the children who pay dearly for their government’s failures."

Domagoso admitted that the "road to recovery will be hard" and great sacrifices are required but he noted that although he may not be able to provide "perfect government but together, we can make it better."

"There is no magic wand that will make our problems go away. Only hard work will. I will not, or I do not run in promises. I run on prototypes," he said.

"While I believe in the power of example, I also recognize the need for constant innovation. I may not give you perfect government but together, we can make it better," he said.

However, Domagoso vows that if he is elected as the next President, he will continue the good programs of the current administration including the "Build, Build, Build projects" that according to him will benefit the people.

Domagoso who will run with Willie Ong as his vice president said they will try to convince other politicians to support and join them in next year's election.

"Today is the start of Doc. Willie and I will try in our own little way to convince others to join our boat, because we are in just one boat," he said.

"I will not stop in convincing others to make up and unite, I will try, yes I will confirm that I did try some and I will continue to try because we are talking about the lives of Filipino people here. I think the intention of others is also good but off course it is much better if we are in the same boat," he said.

In a previous interview, Domagoso confirmed he met with Vice President Leni Robredo and Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquio before he formally announced his political plan for 2022.

Ong, who has 16 million followers on Facebook because of his medical advice posts, assures the public that the best medicine, medical equipment and vaccines will be provided for free if they win the 2022 election.

"Our goal is very simple, to provide the best vaccines, the best medicine, " he said. Robina Asido/DMS