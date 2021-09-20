Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said ?government forces are doubling its precautions following reports about an alleged terrorist attack that may occur in the National Capital Region.

"On the report that there is an intending terrorist attack and it may happen in NCR, we doubled our precautions. In our meeting in the anti-terrorism campaign, we make sure that we look into every details of information and we are prepared for it so the public should not worry about this," Ano said in a radio interview on Sunday.

This was revealed by Ano following the recent warning issued by the Japan Foreign MInistry on possible terrorist attacks in some of the Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines.

Ano emphasized that although the information related to the warning issued by the Japan Foreign Ministry does not have high quality, he assures that the government authorities are monitoring the security situation in the country.

"Yes, we are being careful. The DND (Department of National Defense) ?is already coordinating with its (Japanese) counterpart and we see that the quality of the information of not that high because it is too general and at the same time we cannot just ignore this. Even when we do not yet have this information, our anti-terrorism campaign is very active and our intelligence community, as well as our AFP and PNP nationwide," he said.

Ano said the security forces are also monitoring possible "sympathy activities" from the local terrorist group in the country amid the situation in Afghanistan.

"We have not monitor (power incident) that may repeat an incident like the Marawi siege. However, we should still monitor especially now that the Afghanistan is now under the Taliban, because before there are Filipinos who were sent there in Afghanistan, they gained experience and when they return in the country they created the ASG," he said.

"There is ?(the) possibility of what we called as ?sympathy activities. We are prepared for that, and we can expect we have a good coverage and the same incident like Marawi cannot happen again," he added. Robina Asido/DMS