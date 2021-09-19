Hundreds of rallyists who did not wear face shields and face masks staged a protest in Manila on Saturday

In a radio interview, Manila Police District (MPD) Station 5 Officer-in-Charge Lt. Col. Elmer Oceo said the protest at the Bonifacio Shrine was participated by around 200 persons.

Oceo said the police were trying to implement minimum health protocols, including distancing and wearing of face masks.

In a video posted in the Twitter page of dzBB, the protesters voiced their displeasure against COVID-19 vaccination as well as wearing of face shields and face masks.

"We want our freedom back! Stop the lockdown! There is no isolation of Sars Cov2 that is why there is no COVID-19," one of the female protesters said.

"Do not push for the vaccine that kills many people. The DOH still claims zero deaths, wake up DOH! Duterte, the Filipinos are dying. It is about time for the Filipinos to wake up," she added. Robina Asido/DMS