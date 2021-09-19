Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion said the airline sector will be "in danger" if mobility restrictions will not be eased.

"There is no choice but we have to save our airline sector. Because if the airline sector is damaged, the tourism sector will also be damaged. So this is the group that we are trying to help because they are in danger right now, the way I see it, on viability, business viability," Concepcion said in the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Saturday.

Concepcion said Philippine Airlines has filed "Chapter 11 to protect them from bankruptcy".

"Right now, the mobility of tourism is kind of restricted, and (Tourism) Secretary Berna (Romulo Puyat) is trying to do her best to open it up. But if the airlines do not become viable and they close, some sectors like tourism will be affected," he said.

"It will have a big impact because we are 7,100 islands. Unlike America, it’s just one big mass base so even if they do not have airplanes they can go by car. But here if we do not have airplanes, how do we move from island to island? So we have to make sure that our airlines are viable," he added.

Concepcion said during their meeting two days ago, the participants presented ideas to help save the airlines.

"So we talked, We invited Dr. Edsel Salvaña, the IATF medical adviser, and we have ideas like the quarantine. Maybe with the idea of PAL which was presented, maybe we can reduce the quarantine of incoming passengers back home to the Philippines down from ten days plus four days at home to maybe seven days," he said.

"It will be a big help to reduce the expenses of the tourist that arrive here, even for the local tourist," he added. Robina Asido/DMS