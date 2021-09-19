Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion expressed hope that the ten percent dine -in capacity and indoor personal care services for vaccinated individuals will increase soon.

Concepcion hopes that the capacity of indoor services will increase soon if the pilot implementation of the alert level system for COVID-19 response in the National Capital Region goes smoothly.

"So hopefully, it will all increase, the spa, to reopen the gym for at least ten percent, parlors ...and of course restaurants," he said.

"Almost all of the areas here like restaurants, cafeterias, small eateries, are full, at least they are already operating with ten percent. Hopefully, as we move forward, this will go up to 30 percent and eventually, 50 percent, moving higher for the vaccinated," he added.

Concepcion admitted that the 10 percent dine-in for restaurants will result in business losses.

"Yes, that is too low but it is okay if we do it for a one week or two weeks and then let us increase it. The restaurants at 10 percent will really result in business loss. We are just doing this to show if it's ok and if there are many customers who are showing their vaccination cards," he said.

Concepcion said this will also encourage the unvaccinated Filipinos to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

"At least, the unvaccinated will have an incentive to get the vaccine. Most of them are still waiting (to get the vaccine)," he said. Robina Asido/DMS