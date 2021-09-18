As many business establishments were now allowed to open under the pilot implementation of alert level system against COVID-19 in Metro Manila, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) admitted that monitoring compliance of health protocols has become ''a challenge''.

"This is really a challenge to us because many businesses are now allowed to open under the new alert level system, it is a big challenge to the DILG," Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Friday.

He said because of these challenges Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano ordered the local government and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to intensify enforcement of minimum health standards within the establishments that are allowed to operate.

Malaya said there are 57 areas in NCR that are placed under granular lockdown, however he did not give further details.

"Based on the report given to us by the NCRPO, we have 57 areas in the National Capital Region currently under granular lockdowns," he said.

"Almost all LGUs here in Metro Manila have granular lockdowns," he added.

Malaya also explained that under the alert level system, local government units were given authority to decide how they will warn or inform their constituents in case of they will implement granular lockdown within their cities or municipalities.

"On the reported issues about the issuance of a warning, it is within the hands of the local government units on what kind of warning they will implement," he added. Robina Asido/DMS