The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the situation in the country remains stable amid the warning issued by the Japanese foreign ministry on possible terrorist attacks in some of the Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines.

"So we are coordinating with our counterparts in the Japanese government to confirm this report, the basis of their travel advisory. But so far our situation is stable and there has not been any untoward terrorist activity in our country," Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Friday.

Malaya added that the military and police are studying the possible terrorist act based on the travel advisory issued by the Japan Foreign Ministry.

"That is part of the mandate of the police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to assures that our people are safe from terrorism. I think right now our intelligence services, both the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, are now studying the report that came out because of the travel advisory of the Japanese Embassy," he said.

Malaya said Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano have not yet issued any directives related to the matter.

However, Malaya said there are government forces on standby if there is a need for immediate response to possible terrorist activity.

"We have quick reaction teams ready, and we also have a Special Action Force, as well as the Regional Mobile Force Battalion that we can deploy anytime if there is a threat of terrorist activity in the country. But so far Sec. Ano has not yet issued a directive about this," he said. Robina Asido/DMS