Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque expressed confidence that the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) about alleged violations in the war against drugs will not prosper without the cooperation from the government of the Philippines.

"There are many cases, with pending preliminary investigation for the fast years because they failed to gather evidence. So in my prediction, that case will not prosper due to the absence of cooperation, especially in the police where they will not be able to get evidence," he said during the briefing on Thursday.

"If we are no longer a member (of the ICC) and we no longer have the duty to cooperate, how can they gather evidence?The police will not cooperate to provide a police report, the autopsy, forensic expert who made the medico legal will not cooperate on the result of their investigation,"he added.

Roque also rejected the call for the Philippine National Police and the Department of Justice to share the police records of the alleged anti-illegal drug war abuses for the sake of transparency.

"Why would I care about transparency when we're ensuring that guilty individuals are investigated, persecuted and punished for their acts? that is what is important," he said.

"The obligation of the state, when there is a violation of a right, is to provide an adequate domestic legal remedy to the victims, and it is to obligation to punish those who are guilty," he added. Robina Asido/DMS