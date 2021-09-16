A single COVID-19 case can lock down a house or an entire floor of a building, Paranaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said on Wednesday as he explained how Thursday's pilot implementation of the alert level systems and granular lockdown for COVID-19 response will work.

During the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, Olivarez said the local government can impose a granular lock down in a house with at least one case of COVID-19.

"Lockdown can be imposed on the entire floor of a building, a street, or a house. If there is one case on a house or in an entire floor of a building, it should be placed under lockdown and we should conduct contact tracing," he said.

Olivarez explained that a granular lockdown of a street will be imposed if there are at least two COVID-19 cases within the area.

"If we were going to lock down a street, there should be at least two cases. If there are two cases, we also have to put it under lockdown to be specific," he said.

"We are not going to lock down the entire subdivision or the entire barangay, but it will only be micro-granular so that we will pinpoint the clustering and we will conduct testing, isolation," he added.

Olivarez said Paranaque is preparing food packs, testing kits and hospitals.

"We are preparing the food packs, testing kits and the most important thing here is the contact tracing. We have 500 rooms for the isolation facility and we also improved the health care capacity of our two hospitals, the Ospital ng Parañaque I and Ospital ng Parañaque II," he said. Robina Asido/DMS