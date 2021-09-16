Local government units will conduct surprise inspections of business and religious establishments during the pilot implementation of the alert level system for COVID-19 response in the National Capital Region which will start on Thursday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, Paranaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the police and barangays will also help in inspecting if the rules of the alert level system are being followed.

"Yes there will be inspections. It will be conducted by the BPLO (Business Permit and Licensing Office) together with our police and barangay, we need the help of the barangay officials to monitor the proper implementation of protocol under the alert level four," said Olivarez, chairman of the Metro Manila Commission.

Since religious activities will also be allowed in NCR starting Thursday, Olivarez said the local government of Paranaque City coordinated with church officials especially in the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran which many devotees visit every Wednesday.

"We already informed the parish priest there even our police community precinct, and our barangay that we will be implementing our religious gathering but we will only allow up to 30 percent for outdoor and 10 percent for indoor religious activities," he said.

Olivarez said those who will attend the religious gathering including the church priest should be vaccinated.

"They should show their vaccination card and all the priests should be vaccinated," he said. Robina Asido/DMS