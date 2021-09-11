Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 4, rarely raised by state weather forecasters, was placed over the northeastern portion of Babuyan Island as Typhoon ''Kiko'' strengthened near super tyhoon category.

''Kiko''was located 190 kilometers east of Aparri as of 4 pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 5 pm bulletin.

It had maximum winds of 215 km/h, gusts of up to 265 km/h and central

pressure of 920 hectopascals.

''Kiko'' is forecast to move generally northwestward towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area, Pagasa said. ''The typhoon is forecast to pass over the coastal waters of northeastern Cagayan between this afternoon and evening. Afterwards, the typhoon may cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands and Batanes or pass within their coastal waters tonight through tomorrow afternoon or evening.''

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three is up over the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga), the rest of Babuyan Islands, and Batanes.

Signal Number Two is at the northern, central, and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan

(Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Amulung, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug), the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan), and the northeastern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol).

The rest of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, Piddig, Solsona, Dingras, Sarrat, San Nicolas), the rest of Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal), the eastern portion of Mountain

Province (Paracelis), the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong), the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven), and the northern portion of

Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran) are under Signal Number One. DMS